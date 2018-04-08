Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Minerva Neurosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2372678740545 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.37, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.43. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NERV. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

