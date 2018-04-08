Mineum (CRYPTO:MNM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,497.00

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Mineum has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Mineum coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Mineum has a market capitalization of $221,299.00 and approximately $4,497.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mineum Profile

MNM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. The official website for Mineum is mineum.org. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mineum is forum.mineum.org.

Buying and Selling Mineum

Mineum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Mineum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineum using one of the exchanges listed above.

