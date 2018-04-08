Minex (MINEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.00

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Minex token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Minex has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Minex has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $13.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00674598 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00178601 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036401 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049488 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Minex

Minex was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for Minex is minexteam.com. Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team.

Buying and Selling Minex

Minex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minex must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minex using one of the exchanges listed above.

