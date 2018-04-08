Mintcoin Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:MINT)

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Mintcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Mintcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. Mintcoin has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $20,240.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000321 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mintcoin Profile

Mintcoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam. The official website for Mintcoin is www.mintcoinofficial.com. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mintcoin Coin Trading

Mintcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Mintcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mintcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mintcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

