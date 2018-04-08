Mitie (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.37) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

MTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 179 ($2.51) price target (down from GBX 205 ($2.88)) on shares of Mitie in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.46) price target on shares of Mitie in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) price target on shares of Mitie in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 223.17 ($3.13).

LON:MTO traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 162 ($2.27). 610,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie has a 52-week low of GBX 147.90 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.40).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mitie’s (MTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/mitie-mto-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

About Mitie

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.