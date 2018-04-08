Mitie (LON:MTO) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Mitie (LON:MTO) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have GBX 180 ($2.53) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 174 ($2.44).

MTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mitie from GBX 300 ($4.21) to GBX 270 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 179 ($2.51) target price (down previously from GBX 205 ($2.88)) on shares of Mitie in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.46) target price on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) target price on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 223.17 ($3.13).

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 162 ($2.27) on Friday. Mitie has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.90 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.40).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/mitie-mto-upgraded-to-overweight-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

About Mitie

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

