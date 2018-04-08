Mizuho Cuts Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Price Target to $31.00

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $46.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.06.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.99, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,160,888.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,820,000 after acquiring an additional 221,960 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,602,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,147,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 64,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after acquiring an additional 111,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

