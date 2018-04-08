Mizuho Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Mizuho reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGRX. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $773.27, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sander A. Flaum sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $126,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

