16,109 Shares in Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. AXA boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3,113.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 495,970 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 69,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.52 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,243.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

