MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,898 Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Longbow Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

EXP opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4,979.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

