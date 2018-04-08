MML Investors Services LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Claymore S&P Global Water Index (NYSEARCA:CGW)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Claymore S&P Global Water Index (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Claymore S&P Global Water Index by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Claymore S&P Global Water Index in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Claymore S&P Global Water Index by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Claymore S&P Global Water Index by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Claymore S&P Global Water Index by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period.

CGW opened at $33.67 on Friday. Claymore S&P Global Water Index has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

Claymore S&P Global Water Index Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

