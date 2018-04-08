Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.53 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Moelis & Company worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $68,693.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,062 shares in the company, valued at $104,151.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,369. Insiders own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $50.50 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,785.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

