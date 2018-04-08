Mohawk Industries (MHK) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mohawk Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1570330938744 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.07.

MHK stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.08. The company had a trading volume of 606,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $223.99 and a fifty-two week high of $286.85. The company has a market cap of $17,570.25, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Henry Runge III acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $250.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,595 shares of company stock worth $8,603,365. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

