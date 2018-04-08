Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,162,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after buying an additional 675,013 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $78.43 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198,655.11, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

