Momo Inc (MOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.28.

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Momo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $37.38. 4,353,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,446.58, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.68. Momo has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. Momo had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

