Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.18, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.24. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 14,519 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $671,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,340 shares in the company, valued at $81,589,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $131,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,942 shares of company stock worth $979,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,798 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

