Monero Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.76 billion and $28.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $173.75 or 0.02462730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Binance, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006625 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,906,781 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bisq, Tux Exchange, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Qryptos, Exrates, Mercatox, Abucoins, Upbit, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, HitBTC, Poloniex, Coinroom, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Kraken, Cryptox, Binance, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Braziliex and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to buy Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

