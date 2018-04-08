MoneyCoin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (CRYPTO:MONEY)

MoneyCoin (CURRENCY:MONEY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, MoneyCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One MoneyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MoneyCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of MoneyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00677453 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006473 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000607 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00101358 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031025 BTC.

MoneyCoin Coin Profile

MoneyCoin (MONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official website for MoneyCoin is moneycoin.pw. MoneyCoin’s official Twitter account is @moneycoindev. The official message board for MoneyCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1711625.0.

MoneyCoin Coin Trading

MoneyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase MoneyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneyCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoneyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

