Monoeci Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Monoeci has a market cap of $2.95 million and $9,732.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monoeci coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00013459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Monoeci has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.04375900 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001303 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013076 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007920 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016076 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,927,706 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,707 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonacoCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm aiming to integrate cryptographic money secure in an environment of real use. MonacoCoin aims to federate a large number of Monegasque businesses and provide them with smartphone and credit card applications for end users, as well as payment terminals dedicated to Monegasque merchants. XMCC also provides a second layer network of masternodes that process instant and anonymous transactions. “

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

