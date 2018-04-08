Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Price Target to $184.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,360.11, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $118.84 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $957,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $5,448,649.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,643,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,121. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,782,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,262,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 936,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,640,000 after acquiring an additional 149,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 649,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

