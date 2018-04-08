Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

BRO opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,914.83, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.89 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,355.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,778,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,179,000 after acquiring an additional 146,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,804,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,832 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,593,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,474,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,996,000 after acquiring an additional 64,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/morgan-stanley-lowers-brown-brown-bro-price-target-to-25-00-updated.html.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.