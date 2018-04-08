Morgan Stanley Cuts Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target to $30.00

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. 2,023,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,386.61, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.22). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.07 million. analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

