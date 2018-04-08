Morgan Stanley (MS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months, supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to lower balance sheet risk and strengthen wealth management operations along with its cost saving initiatives will continue to support growth. Further, lower tax rates will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. However, persistent fall in net interest income (despite rising interest rates) remains a concern. Also, overall trading weakness is expected to hurt the company’s top line growth in the near-term.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $61.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,578,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,910. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $98,300.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 87,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,661,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,889,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 252,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,980 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/morgan-stanley-ms-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.