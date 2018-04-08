Morgan Stanley Trims National Grid (NG) Target Price to GBX 970

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,050 ($14.74) to GBX 970 ($13.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 850 ($11.93) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a GBX 800 ($11.23) price target on National Grid and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.93) price target on National Grid and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($14.88) to GBX 1,040 ($14.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 990 ($13.90) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 957 ($13.43).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 824.50 ($11.57) on Thursday. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 733 ($10.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,097 ($15.40).

In related news, insider Mark Williamson bought 43,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £347,180.40 ($487,339.14). Also, insider Peter Gershon bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £48,295 ($67,791.97). Insiders acquired 49,665 shares of company stock worth $39,577,779 in the last three months.

About National Grid

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

