Morningstar (MORN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morningstar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7947957686822 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,138.47, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.66. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,531 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $146,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $510,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

