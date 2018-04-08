Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of LON:MOSB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 157,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,152. Moss Bros Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a GBX 1.97 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/moss-bros-group-mosb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

About Moss Bros Group

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Moss Bros Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moss Bros Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.