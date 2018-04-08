Motocoin 1-Day Volume Tops $44.00 (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Motocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $382,668.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Motocoin has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00763359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00170876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036268 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00136918 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,097,151 coins and its circulating supply is 19,566,521 coins. Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_.

Motocoin Coin Trading

Motocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Motocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Motocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.