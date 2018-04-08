Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Mplx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,646.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. Mplx has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.04 million. Mplx had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,787,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $797,774,000 after buying an additional 3,681,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,783,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,776,000 after buying an additional 999,582 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $851,087,000 after buying an additional 558,887 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,884,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,856,000 after buying an additional 458,375 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

