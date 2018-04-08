M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 106,530 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.97 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122,654.98, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

