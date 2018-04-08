M&T Bank (MTB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. M&T Bank earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7006474710099 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $181.69. 641,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.12 and a 12 month high of $197.37. The company has a market cap of $27,285.66, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.26. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. M&T Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $745.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other M&T Bank news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,585.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,594,655. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

