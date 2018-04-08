MuleSoft (MULE) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MULE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MuleSoft from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MuleSoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MuleSoft from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of MuleSoft in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of MuleSoft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:MULE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. 2,189,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,596. MuleSoft has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $5,820.19 and a PE ratio of -65.69.

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. MuleSoft had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MuleSoft will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Parmett sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Little sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $528,407.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,814,363 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULE. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its stake in MuleSoft by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,589,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,183 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MuleSoft by 2,502.3% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,826 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MuleSoft in the fourth quarter worth about $38,186,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MuleSoft by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,781,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 774,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MuleSoft by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,144,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 663,972 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MuleSoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

