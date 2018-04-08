MuleSoft (MULE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.48% of MuleSoft worth $44,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MuleSoft by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MuleSoft by 618.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MuleSoft by 2,210.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 431,718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MuleSoft during the 4th quarter worth $5,566,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MuleSoft by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 184,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MULE. Jefferies Group cut MuleSoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase raised MuleSoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of MuleSoft in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered MuleSoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MuleSoft in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MuleSoft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

MULE opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,820.19 and a PE ratio of -65.69. MuleSoft has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $44.58.

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. MuleSoft had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. MuleSoft’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MuleSoft will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Langdon sold 46,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $1,450,028.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,771.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory George Schott sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,614 shares of company stock worth $13,814,363 over the last ninety days.

MuleSoft Profile

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

