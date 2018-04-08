Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,170 Shares of Power Integrations (POWI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In related news, Director Alan Bickell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $156,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,276 shares of company stock worth $4,772,472. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $67.40 on Friday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $2,028.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Power Integrations announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

