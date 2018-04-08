MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.4% annually over the last three years.

MVO stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.03. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. Its underlying properties consist of MV Partners, LLC’s (MV Partners) net interests in all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are located in the Mid-Continent region in the States of Kansas and Colorado.

