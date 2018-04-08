LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,899 Shares of Mylan (MYL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Mylan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 461,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mylan by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mylan by 7.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 599,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,631,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,549,000 after buying an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $309,390.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Heather M. Bresch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,287 shares of company stock worth $14,409,960. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20,344.18, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mylan from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS set a $54.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

