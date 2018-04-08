Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceuticals Interna Takeda bought 7,420,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $138,543,068.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Dexxon bought 1,110,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,004.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 43,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.28). sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/myovant-sciences-myov-receives-22-50-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.