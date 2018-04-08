Mysterium Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $142,884.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004599 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX and Liqui. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00677252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174574 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium’s genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,429,024 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX and Liqui. It is not possible to purchase Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

