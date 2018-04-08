MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $2,356.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00674431 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00175158 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,062 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyWish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.