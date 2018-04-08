NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.16, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Young acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

