Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after buying an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,389,625,000 after buying an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after buying an additional 8,369,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,480,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $711,306.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Vetr cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

