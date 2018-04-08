Financial Contrast: National Fuel Gas (NFG) versus Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sempra Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sempra Energy pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Fuel Gas pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sempra Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sempra Energy and National Fuel Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sempra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $119.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. National Fuel Gas has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.33%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Sempra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra Energy and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 2.28% 8.86% 2.76% National Fuel Gas 24.93% 16.36% 4.79%

Risk and Volatility

Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sempra Energy and National Fuel Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $11.21 billion 2.53 $257.00 million $5.42 20.50 National Fuel Gas $1.58 billion 2.73 $283.48 million $3.30 15.24

National Fuel Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sempra Energy. National Fuel Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sempra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Sempra Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. This segment also sells, distributes, and transports natural gas. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas. The company's Sempra South American Utilities segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in electric transmission, distribution, and generation infrastructure facilities. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas transmission pipelines; liquid petroleum gas and ethane systems; electric generation facilities; a natural gas distribution utility; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals, as well as associated storage terminals. The company's Sempra Renewables segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in LNG, and natural gas midstream assets and operations in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Company operates an integrated business, with assets centered in western New York and Pennsylvania, and the production and transportation of natural gas from the Marcellus Shale basin. The Company also develops and produces oil reserves, primarily in California. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Corporation (Seneca), a Pennsylvania corporation. The Company’s National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (Supply Corporation), a Pennsylvania corporation, and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (Empire), a New York corporation, carry out the Company’s Pipeline and Storage segment operations.

