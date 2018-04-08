BidaskClub Upgrades National General (NGHC) to “Sell”

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National General from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,630.50, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.93. National General has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. National General had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Newgarden sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $123,337.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at $115,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $161,345.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National General during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in National General during the third quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National General by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National General by 49.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National General during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

