National Grid (NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($14.88) to GBX 1,040 ($14.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Macquarie set a GBX 990 ($13.90) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 850 ($11.93) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 877 ($12.31) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 957 ($13.43).

LON:NG opened at GBX 824.50 ($11.57) on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 733 ($10.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,097 ($15.40).

In related news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 43,128 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 805 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £347,180.40 ($487,339.14). Also, insider Peter Gershon purchased 6,500 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £48,295 ($67,791.97). Insiders have bought a total of 49,665 shares of company stock worth $39,577,779 over the last 90 days.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

