National Instruments (NATI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media coverage about National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Instruments earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.295224769538 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 649,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,192. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6,431.60, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander M. Davern sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $599,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $71,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,262,537 shares in the company, valued at $369,913,781.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,066 shares of company stock worth $44,100,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

