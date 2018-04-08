National Instruments (NATI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6,289.92, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, Director James J. Truchard sold 15,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $752,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,656,206.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $70,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,979,519.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,066 shares of company stock valued at $44,100,825 in the last 90 days. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,000,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,937,399 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after buying an additional 584,819 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,804,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,616,000 after acquiring an additional 262,578 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 424,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 261,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

