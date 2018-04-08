National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. National-Oilwell Varco posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $10.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,046. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,061.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,639,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 760,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,929,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,616,000 after purchasing an additional 637,925 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,479,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $10,806,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 640,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 270,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

