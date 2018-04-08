Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natural Health Trends earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3293476156598 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Health Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 51,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,710. The company has a market cap of $214.32, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.68. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 11.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Natural Health Trends’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand in North America, Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Europe, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Its wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

