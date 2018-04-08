Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $19.75 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.64 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 6.47%. Nautilus’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 5,350 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $69,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,085 shares of company stock valued at $363,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,874,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Nautilus by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,781,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 539,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nautilus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,182,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,065 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Nautilus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,017,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

