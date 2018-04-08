Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Share Price

Media coverage about Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Acquisition earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.149433740676 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:NNA remained flat at $$0.80 during trading hours on Friday. 387,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,670. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Navios Maritime Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/navios-maritime-acquisition-nna-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-17-updated-updated.html.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.