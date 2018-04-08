Financial Comparison: Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) & Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE: NAP) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Midstream $83.05 million 0.85 $14.63 million $0.70 4.71 Eagle Bulk Shipping $236.79 million 1.42 -$43.79 million ($0.42) -11.40

Navios Maritime Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Midstream has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Navios Maritime Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 51.2%. Eagle Bulk Shipping does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Midstream 14.73% 4.64% 2.63% Eagle Bulk Shipping -18.50% -6.04% -3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Midstream and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Midstream 2 1 0 0 1.33 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 2 0 2.67

Navios Maritime Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 117.17%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Midstream is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

About Navios Maritime Midstream

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2017, it owned six very large crude carrier vessels. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

